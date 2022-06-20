Roppongi Art Night is coming back for real this September

After three years of cancellations and postponements, Tokyo’s best all-night art fest is back with a bigger programme

For the first time in three years, Roppongi Art Night will be returning as a proper full-scale event this September. The annual festival is usually one of the city’s most heavily anticipated art events, but its most recent editions have had to be postponed and cancelled due to Covid-19 related complications.

This time, however, it looks like the event is finally returning with a longer programme than usual. Instead of just one night, Roppongi Art Night 2022 will stretch out for three days. It’s set to run over the weekend from Friday September 17 through Sunday September 19.

On the frontline of the event is Takashi Murakami, who has invited 13 other artists to collaborate with him on a Doraemon-themed art project – a feat that Murakami and other Art Night organisers have been trying to pull off since 2020. Participating artists include both Japanese and international names such as Madsaki, Aya Takano, Chiho Aoshima, Emi Kuraya and Kasing Lung. The works will be displayed at four main venues: Roppongi Hills Arena, Tokyo Midtown, The National Art Center and Roppongi Lapilos. Most of the exhibits will be free and a few installations will even be available for viewing a few days ahead of the festival’s opening.

The announcement of Roppongi Art Night 2022 was a recent one, so we’re keeping an eye out for more details. We can’t wait to see what the festival has in store after a three-year wait.

For more information, check out the festival’s website.

