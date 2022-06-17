6 Sailor Moon 30th anniversary celebrations you should know about

Believe it or not, Sailor Moon is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. While it’s hard to imagine three decades have gone by since the release of the first Sailor Moon manga by Naoko Takeuchi, we love a good reason to celebrate.

To commemorate the landmark occasion, Sailor Moon has a lineup of exciting events and collaborations planned for the year. Don’t want to miss out? Here’s a roundup of the most exciting celebrations coming your way – some of which you can even participate from outside Japan.

Photo: Sony Creative Products Inc.

This six-month Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon exhibition will take place at Roppongi Museum between July 1 and December 30 this year. The showcase will feature an immersive multimedia theatre, holographic displays of original drawings and famous scenes, as well as a collection of more than 600 Sailor Moon items including figurines, game consoles and costumes from the stage musicals.

Photo: Vans Japan

The mega franchise teamed up with Vans for a special collection of sneakers and apparel, which will be available at Vans stores, ABC Mart and ABC Mart Grand Stage online shop from Friday June 17. There are eight adult shoe designs as well as ten designs for kids. There's also a handful of apparel and accessories including crew-neck fleece tops, t-shirts, hats and backpacks. For those of you not in Japan, some shoes from the collection are also available through Foot Locker.

Sailor Moon x Uniqlo UT

Uniqlo UT also released a Sailor Moon collection. The graphics featured on the T-shirts are taken from ‘Sailor Moon Eternal’, the animated film released last year. There are three designs, all priced at a reasonable ¥1,500. You can shop the collection in stores as well as online.

Photo: Sanrio

Sailor Moon x Sanrio

This Sailor Moon and Sanrio collab is one of the cutest things we’ve seen so far. The collection dresses our favourite sailor guardians (as well as kitties Artemis and Luna) in matching outfits with popular Sanrio characters including Pompompurin, Hello Kitty, My Melody and more. There are plans to release merchandise this summer, along with other fun projects. Stay tuned for details here.

Photo: HTC Nippon Co., Ltd.

Sailor Moon VR movie

Viveport released a special Sailor Moon Eternal VR video called VR Dream Flight back in January. The experience is free and you can access it from anywhere in the world, but you’ll need a VR headset. Through the video, you can watch scenes with characters including Super Sailor Moon and Super Sailor Chibi Moon – with English and Chinese subtitles, no less. Download the VR experience for free here until Monday August 29.

Sailor Moon Music Festival: Chronicle

Recently, an announcement was made for a special Sailor Moon Music Festival that will take place in Tokyo this November. There's not a lot of details just yet, but you can expect to hear songs from previous Sailor Moon musicals including 'Kaguyahime no Koibito'. Keep an eye on the website for updates.

To learn more about upcoming Sailor Moon 30th anniversary events and celebrations, visit the website and follow the Twitter account.

More from Time Out Tokyo



teamLab Borderless releases last batch of tickets before it closes in August



Here are the 10 most popular Airbnbs in Japan

Japan has three of the cheapest three-Michelin-star restaurants in the world

Kids’ tickets are half price at Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea this summer

Survey: Tokyo is the fifth most expensive city in the world for expats

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.