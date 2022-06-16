Japan has three of the cheapest three-Michelin-star restaurants in the world

Unfortunately, none of them are in Tokyo

Safe to say, it’s usually not cheap to indulge at a Michelin-starred restaurant, but not all of them will break the bank. There are quite a few affordable Michelin-rated restaurants in Tokyo, and apparently some of the cheapest three-Michelin-starred restaurants in the world can be found in Japan. As revealed in a study by price comparison website Money.co.uk, Japan has three of the world's cheapest three-Michelin-star establishments.

According to the report, one of the cheapest three-star Michelin restaurants is Nakashima in Hiroshima, which comes in at number three behind King's Joy in Beijing (first place) and Hong Kong’s Lung King Heen (second place). The cheapest set menu at Nakashima will set you back ¥17,320 while a meal at King’s Joy costs RMB¥699 (¥13,913) and Lung King Heen HK$990 (¥16,860).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 柏屋 大阪千里山 (@kashiwaya_osaka_senriyama)

The other two establishments in Japan to make the list are Kikunoi Honten in Kyoto (fifth place) and Kashiwaya in Osaka (seventh place). The cheapest meal at Kikunoi Honten costs ¥20,000 while a meal at Kashiwaya is ¥22,000.

Keep in mind that these are three-Michelin-starred restaurants, so they’re not exactly cheap – but these prices are not as eye-watering as some of the most expensive Michelin restaurants in the world, which the study also shares. For instance, a meal at Guy Savoy in Paris, the most expensive three-starred restaurant, would set you back €530 (¥71,911.50) for the cheapest set menu. And yes, the low Japanese yen right now certainly doesn't help.

For more information on the study, visit the website.

