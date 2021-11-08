After being shelved for the last two years, the art extravaganza will be back next year – fingers crossed

One of Tokyo’s most exciting art festivals, Roppongi Art Night brings together the neighbourhood’s museums, galleries, shops and public spaces for an extensive festival that usually lasts for just one night – well into the wee hours of the morning. It showcases local and international talent, with exhibits that straddle different mediums including installations, theatre and performance art.

Good news: after two pandemic years of no-show, Roppongi Art Night has announced that it will be back in March next year. Better yet, it will no longer be just an all-nighter, but will take place for an entire weekend from March 18 to 21 2022. Third time’s the charm, hopefully.

Earlier this year, the art event announced that it would be back in September after the Paralympic Games. Sadly, it wasn't meant to be as Tokyo went into a state of emergency just before the commencement of the Tokyo Olympics.

There are no details regarding the programme and participating artists at the time of writing. But we’ll definitely keep you updated. In the meantime, fingers crossed that Roppongi Art Night makes a comeback next year. We can’t wait.

