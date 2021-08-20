Survey: Tokyo Olympics did its best despite the Covid-19 pandemic

Our recent online poll gave us an insight into attitudes to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games around the world

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics have come to a close, and the Paralympic Games are gearing up to start next week. There were mixed reactions leading up to the Olympics, and questions about whether Tokyo would be able to host a safe and secure event amid the Covid-19 pandemic, so we wanted to get an idea of your impression of the Games.

Last week, we released a Tokyo Olympic survey asking you, our readers, what you thought about the Tokyo 2020 Games, including your opinions on the opening and closing ceremonies, the sporting events, and whether you’d be following the Paralympics. After compiling nearly 300 responses from our readers, here’s what the survey revealed.

Overall, people still have mixed feelings about the Olympics

The results showed that people overseas responded better to the Olympics than those currently living in Japan. In fact, 58 percent of respondents outside of Japan said the Olympics were an uplifting event that brought the world together.

People living in Japan, however, were not as keen on the Games: 53 percent of respondents thought that the Olympics should have been postponed again or cancelled altogether. People also commented that those resources should have been used to help tackle the pandemic and that it seemed the Games were put ahead of the safety of citizens.

But Tokyo did its best despite the pandemic

However, when asked how the Olympics went overall, a large number of people both in and outside Japan agreed that Tokyo did its best given the unprecedented circumstances (49.3 percent).

Most people watched the Olympics

Results revealed that most people ended up watching the Olympics at least occasionally, with 75.9 percent of respondents saying they either watched some Olympic events or watched every day. A further 5.7 percent only tuned in for the opening or closing ceremony. Of those who said they didn’t watch the Games, 9.2 percent still followed it on the news, while only the remaining 9.2 percent didn’t follow it at all.

A majority of people wished they could have attended in person

Unfortunately, one of the major coronavirus safety measures required the Games to be held without spectators for the first time ever. So it’s no surprise that the majority of people said they wished they could have attended the Games in person (65.2 percent).

The sporting events themselves were the main highlight

Whatever else the Olympics may be, they’re still mostly about sport, as our survey results showed. A significant percentage of responses revealed the sporting events themselves were the best part of the Games (47.8 percent), with the introduction of surfing, skateboarding, sport climbing and karate also being a major highlight (37.1 percent).

The opening and closing ceremonies had some hits and misses

When asked about the opening and closing ceremonies, 37.2 percent of people wished that the ceremonies had showcased a bit more traditional Japanese culture, but 31.5 percent thought there were a lot of impressive moments, l​​ike the spectacular drone display and the human pictograms at the opening ceremony.

People will be watching the Paralympics

Looking ahead, 48.2 percent of people say that they will be watching the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games, while a close 47.2 percent say they won’t be watching. Only the remaining 4.6 percent say they aren’t fans of either sporting event.

If you’re interested in the Paralympics, which kick off on Tuesday August 24, here are some interesting facts you should know.

Tokyo Olympics recap

7 incredible things that made Tokyo 2020 a memorable Olympics

Watch: the drone formations that never made it into the Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo 2020 was Japan's best Olympics yet with record medal haul

Watch: here’s what life is like for athletes in the Tokyo Olympic Village

Tokyo convenience stores are an unexpected champion at the Tokyo Olympics

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.