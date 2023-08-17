Sake maker Hasegawa Eiga introduces modern kimono collection in its Roppongi store

The company’s new clothing line in collaboration with Sowaha reimagines Japanese clothes for the new era

Sake producer Hasegawa Eiga opened its first brewery during the Edo Period in 1666. While the company continues to honour the age-old tradition of making Japanese rice wine, it also strives to balance its heritage with modernism.

In addition to its sake bottles and contemporary flower arrangement boxes, Hasegawa Eiga has recently unveiled a new clothing collection in collaboration with Sowaha. The new line from Sowaha, which is headed by designer Hirokawa Tamaki, draws inspiration from traditional kimonos for a quintessentially Japanese style to match the changing times.

Photo: ©︎ Sowaha Tokyo Inc.

This exhibition at Hasegawa Eiga’s Roppongi store seeks to redefine the allure of Japanese elegance for both local and overseas shoppers. Sowaha, which owes its brand name to the Japanese words for 'dress', 'harmony' and 'feather', hopes this design project will help expand on Japanese fashion through the lens of ‘new-age kimonos’.

Photo: ©︎ Sowaha Tokyo Inc.

The brand's distinctive eye-catching patterns, crafted meticulously by the esteemed Kyoto Yuzen dyeing houses Chiso and Okaju, are a testament to advanced printing techniques capturing intricate details and colours. Designs such as the Kasumi Mountain Cherry Blossom depict cherry blossoms in a misty spring mountain, while the Blue Rock Clear Stream showcases the mystical allure of sunlit water cascading down rocks.

Photo: ©︎ Sowaha Tokyo Inc.

In our modern age, there are many people who might not have had the chance to experience traditional Japanese attire. Hirokawa’s creations offer a refreshing dive into Japan’s heritage, seamlessly blending with today's lifestyle.

