Levi's and Studio Ghibli collaborate for a Princess Mononoke collection

The new denim range will be available at Levi’s Harajuku flagship store and online from August 11

The Ghibli joy continues as the animation giant and iconic denim brand Levi’s team up to create a new line inspired by Hayao Miyazaki's 1997 masterpiece 'Princess Mononoke'. Set to launch on August 10, the special collection will be available online and at Levi's flagship store in Harajuku.

With an environmentalist message at its core, ‘Princess Mononoke’ is set against the backdrop of a feud between the spirits of a forest and the humans who consume its resources. This collaboration is a tribute to Miyazaki's ecocentric storytelling, capturing the essence of his hand-drawn forests, rivers and animal characters.

Photo: Levi Strauss Japan

Items range from a denim trucker jacket featuring San (aka Princess Mononoke), which is priced at ¥34,100, to accessories like a red coin purse inspired by San's warrior mask (¥8,800).

Photo: Levi Strauss Japan

Two standout pieces from the collection, the Nightwalker Denim Kimono Jacket (¥24,200) and the Kodama Denim Overalls (¥26,400) embody the film's characters and their perspectives, integrating phrases from the film into the design.

Photo: Levi Strauss Japan

While drawing from denim's signature aesthetic, the collection also takes cues from streetwear, blending denim with graphic tees (¥12,100) and hoodies (might have to wait a few months for it to be cold enough to wear the latter!).

Photo: Levi Strauss Japan

This is hardly the first time we’ve seen a major clothing brand collaborate with Studio Ghibli, but these jeans and t-shirts are notably more affordable than Loewe’s ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ collection, where shirts cost upwards of ¥200,000. By blending the iconic imagery of 'Princess Mononoke' with their clothing, fans can now literally wear their favourite characters and scenes on their sleeve.

More from Time Out

Ghibli Park announces opening dates for its two remaining attractions

5 Tokyo bars make a splash on Asia’s 50 Best Bars list for 2023

There’s an invasion of Doraemon at Roppongi Hills this summer

This summer festival in Akita will feature Japan’s tallest lanterns

Will we get Barbenheimer here in Japan?

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.