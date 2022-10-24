Halloween taxi rides don’t come scarier than this – Sadako will even crawl out of the screen with a nifty AR feature

There are many ways you can celebrate Halloween in Tokyo this year, whether it's a family-friendly carnival, seasonal afternoon tea or lively evening party, which is great. But what if you want to get really spooked this Halloween? Well, you could always jump into a taxi with Sadako from the iconic Japanese horror film ‘The Ring’.

Sadako will be haunting 50 taxis in Tokyo from October 24 to November 6 to take customers on a much spookier ride than usual. You’ll be greeted by her in the backseat window when you approach the taxi, making it look like she’s trapped inside the vehicle. On October 30 and 31, the image will change to a Halloween pop-art version of Sadako which, to be honest, is more funny than scary.

Once you hop into the car, exclusive Sadako videos will be playing on the screen in front of you, some of which will be about car safety. If that sounds a little too dry for Halloween, don’t worry, because an AR feature will make it seem like Sadako is crawling out of the screen.

The Sadako taxi can only be booked via the S.Ride app and will run within the 23 wards of Tokyo, plus the Musashino and Mitake areas.

If you want even more scares from The Ring’s terrifying character, you can also go and watch the new 'Sadako DX' movie, which will be out in theatres on October 28.

