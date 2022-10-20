See 40 classic racing cars at this new motorsport museum near Mt Fuji

Take a deep dive into the history of motorsport and automobiles at Fuji Motorsports Museum in Shizuoka prefecture

If you’re a motor racing enthusiast looking to brush up your knowledge of automobile history – or just want to admire some fancy cars – the new Fuji Motorsports Museum is the place for you. Located not far from Mt Fuji, this museum takes a close look at the influence of motorsport on the evolution of commercial cars.

The museum is part of the automobile-themed attraction Fuji Motorsports Forest in Shizuoka prefecture, which opened at the beginning of October. Managed by Toyota and Fuji Speedway, the facility is a must-visit for motor racing and car fans. Aside from the museum, there’s a test driving course and race track, plus a hotel, spa and restaurants.

Photo: Fuji Motorsports Museum

Fuji Motorsports Museum takes you on a journey through 130 years of car racing history and its impact on the development of automobile technology. It traces the roots of the car back to the age of the horse-drawn carriage and explains the origins of the combustion engine, before going on to show how the fierce competition of motorsport led to the advancement of commercial cars.

There are 40 racing cars from ten Japanese and global manufacturers, all accompanied by in-depth information boards. You'll learn about the history of the exhibits through fascinating insights from four engineers with backgrounds in motorsport and commercial car manufacturing.

Photo: Fuji Motorsports Museum

The museum’s first floor displays vintage vehicles from the earliest beginnings of car development, including the Panhard et Levassor B2. This car, built in France in 1899, made history as the first automobile with a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout (pictured above).

Photo: Fuji Motorsports Museum

The second floor focuses on how advanced motorsport technology supports the manufacturing process of commercial cars. This part of the exhibition features mostly Japanese racing cars, such as the 1966 Toyota 2000GT Speed Trial (pictured above) and the 1969 Nissan R382, which won several Japanese Grand Prix.

Photo: Fuji Motorsports Museum

The third floor of the museum is home to the Fan Terrace, which includes The Terrace Shop & Café. There's a 50-metre-long outdoor terrace from where you’ll have superb views of the Fuji Speedway race track.

Photo: Fuji Motorsports Museum Mazda 787 B

The Fuji Motorsports Museum is open daily from 10am to 5pm. It's about 20 minutes by taxi from JR Gotemba Station. Tickets are available online or at the door. However, online bookings are slightly cheaper: ¥1,600 on weekdays and ¥1,800 on Saturday, Sunday and holidays (high school and junior high school students ¥800, Sat, Sun & hols ¥900; primary school students ¥600, Sat, Sun & hols ¥700).

A visit to the museum will always be interesting, but it's going to be all the more spectacular on November 5 when a massive fireworks display takes place at Fuji Motorsports Forest.

