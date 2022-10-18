Shibuya cancels New Year’s Eve countdown event for 2022/2023

The event at Shibuya’s Scramble Crossing has been called off for the third year in a row

We’ve got some bad news for Tokyoites and those who’ve booked a trip to Tokyo over the New Year holidays. Shibuya ward has decided to cancel its popular New Year’s Eve countdown event once again.

Whereas the reason for cancellation the past two years was linked to Covid-19, this year’s announcement seems rather vague, referring only to ‘various circumstances’. According to the Asahi Shimbun, however, organisers called off the event due to the large number of people expected to visit the area, which would make it difficult to maintain social distance and prevent Covid-19 infections.

Shibuya’s world-famous Scramble Crossing was one of the most popular spots in Tokyo to celebrate New Year's Eve. The event was held annually between 2016 and 2019 and attracted over 100,000 visitors each year from Japan and all over the world, who gathered to watch the countdown on the surrounding large screens.

Fingers crossed that Shibuya ward will bring back its most popular event next year.

