The 30,000sqm exhibition will include replica sets from the main films and creatures from the Fantastic Beasts series

While the permanent closure of Tokyo’s 94-year-old amusement park Toshimaen was undoubtedly bittersweet, we can’t help but be excited at the thought of finally getting our very own Warner Bros. Studio Tour, dedicated to the making of the 'Harry Potter' film franchise.

The construction for the new attraction, officially called the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter, began after Toshimaen officially closed on August 31 2020 and is set for completion in the first half of 2023. Here is an introductory video of what it might look like, along with everything we know about the facility so far.

The thrill of being one of the first few visitors to a new attraction can be spoiled when you’re surrounded by everyone else and their mums, all trying to get a first look at the new cool thing. That won’t be the case at the Studio Tour – organisers are planning to cap the number of attendees each day, so visitors can have a more leisurely experience and avoid getting squashed in the crowds.

The attraction will be modelled on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London where visitors can view production sets, get up-close with props like wands and potions, and meander down the shopping street of Diagon Alley. The Tokyo version, which will be the second Harry Potter exhibition of its kind in the world, includes a re-created indoor soundstage and outdoor backlot (fancy terms for film set). It will be roughly 30,000 square metres and take about half a day to explore.

The generation who entered the world of JK Rowling with the Fantastic Beasts franchise won’t be at a loss either, as the attraction will be dedicated to both the Harry Potter movies and the spin-off series. The ‘beasts’ might even be the very first thing you encounter – officials have announced that the entrance will include a landscaping area with models of the creatures featured in the magical books.

Photo: Seibu Railway

In addition to the new studio tour, two Tokyo train stations will be getting a Wizarding World-themed makeover. Naturally, this includes Toshimaen Station, which will be renovated to resemble the Hogsmeade train station featured in the Harry Potter books. The second station set to undergo renovations is Ikebukuro Station, though these modifications (inspired by Kings Cross train station in London) will primarily be for two platforms used for trains servicing Toshimaen. Renovations for the stations will begin sometime this summer and completed in the spring of 2023.

For more information, check out the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter website.

This article was published on 29 March 2021 and updated on 8 April 2022.

