Shibuya Sky is celebrating Christmas with rooftop light shows and mirror balls

[title]
There are plenty of incredible illuminations and light displays you can enjoy in Tokyo during the winter, a time of year when the city shines brightly despite the colder days and longer nights. This year, Shibuya Sky will also be lighting up the city with its Christmas illuminations from November 17 to December 25.
The Shibuya Sky observatory deck at Shibuya Scramble Square is celebrating the holiday season with its very first Sparkling View event. One of the most eye-catching elements will be in the Sparkling Balloon Corridor. An entire walkway at the Sky Gallery on the 46th floor is getting decked out with mirror balloons of all sizes, which will add some extra sparkle to the spectacular city views outside the floor-to-ceiling windows.
There's even be a photo spot among the balloons – perfect for an Instagram snap.
Go up to the rooftop Sky Stage and you’ll find a Christmas tree with a difference. Shibuya Sky’s 'hologram' tree is projected into the night sky with numerous coloured light beams.
You’ll also be treated to a special light and sound performance on the Sky Stage, which comes on every 30 minutes from 7pm.
Entry to Shibuya Sky is ¥1,800 (¥1,400 for high school and middle school students, ¥900 for primary school students and ¥500 for younger children) and tickets can be purchased online or at the venue.
Visit the Shibuya Sky Sparkling View website for more information.
More news
Guide to Japan’s reopening for tourism: visa-free travel, valid vaccines, PCR tests and more
Save 20 percent at restaurants in Tokyo with the Go to Eat campaign
Kyoto’s Kiyomizu-dera Temple is open till late for a special light-up this autumn
Magical Harry Potter illuminations are coming to Osaka this Christmas
See Tokyo autumn leaves and illuminations on an open-top double-decker bus
Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.