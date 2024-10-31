Mt Fuji breaks record for still not having snow on its peak

While Mt Fuji is gorgeous to admire at any time of year, it's especially stunning in autumn and winter, once its iconic peak gets a pristine white snowcap. This year, however, it seems like Mt Fuji's first snowfall has been delayed due to the warmer temperatures.

According to Japan Today, as of October 29, Mt Fuji has remained snowless – breaking the record for the longest time the mountain's remained bare since record-keeping began in 1894. The previous known record was October 26, which was documented back in 1955 and 2016.

On average, Mt Fuji tends to receive its first snowfall around October 2, with snow first detected on October 5 last year. According to the report, the delay could be attested to this year's higher than usual temperatures, which continued well into September and October.

We’ll be keeping our eye on Mt Fuji to see when the first snowfall arrives. In the meantime, you can still enjoy spectacular views of the iconic volcano from these scenic spots in Yamanashi, Kanagawa and Shizuoka.

