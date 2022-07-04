Shibuya’s massive Bershka store to close this July

Tokyo is forever changing. In recent months, we’ve seen many permanent closures, including Shinjuku’s massive Bicqlo and Tokyu Hands Ikebukuro. Even teamLab Borderless is scheduled to shutter later this August. Now, Zara’s sister store Bershka is planning to close its giant Shibuya location on Monday July 18.

With the closure of the fast fashion hub, Bershka will no longer have any physical shops in Japan. The store has been a Shibuya landmark since April 2011, known for its bright red exterior and massive windows looking out onto the busy streets below.

While there will no longer be any Bershka shops in Japan, you can still shop via the brand’s online store. Currently, there’s no word on what shop or business will take over the space next.

