Tokyo’s massive Bicqlo Shinjuku to close this June

Japan’s only Bicqlo is closing for good: the mashup of Bic Camera and Uniqlo will reopen as a standalone Bic Camera shop

Walk around Shinjuku, and you’re bound to run into the massive behemoth that is Bicqlo, the mashup of two of Japan’s largest retail giants: Bic Camera and Uniqlo. Opened back in 2012, Bicqlo, located just outside Shinjuku Station’s east exit, gave you the chance to shop for electronics and everyday fashion under the same roof. You also won’t find Bicqlo anywhere else, as the Shinjuku outlet was the only one of the collaboration stores in all of Japan.

Unfortunately for shoppers, Bicqlo is set to close on Sunday June 19. The shop will be reopening solely as a Bic Camera store from Monday June 20. As for Uniqlo, it won’t be moving far – the fashion retailer has plans to open a new Shinjuku flagship store as well as another Shinjuku Sanchome outlet this autumn.

While we’re sad to see it go, we hope the store will inspire other mega brand mashups. Who knows? Perhaps we’ll see Muji and Mos Burger or Loft and Yoshinoya team up next.

For more major attractions and landmarks closing in Tokyo, visit here.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Survey: tell us what living in Tokyo is really like for you

The first Time Out Market in Asia is opening in Osaka ahead of World Expo 2025

New Trunk Hotel in Shibuya will have an infinity pool over Yoyogi Park

A gigantic Ultraman has appeared in Asakusa

Happy anniversary Tokyo Skytree: the iconic tower turns 10 this month

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.