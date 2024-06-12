Shinjuku joins Shibuya in banning public drinking on Halloween

This will make Shinjuku the second ward in Tokyo to implement a public drinking ban

The bustling hub of central Shibuya is notorious for attracting hordes of revellers during holidays and festivals like Halloween and New Year’s Eve, with crowd levels reaching alarming levels in recent years. This has prompted the ward to crack down on the masses for these occasions, taking measures like banning public drinking in certain areas and cancelling Shibuya Scramble’s annual NYE countdown.

Recently, officials have even announced that the ward will move to expand its occasional public drinking ban to last year-round. However, Shibuya is no longer the only area in Tokyo looking to tighten its alcohol regulations.

Shinjuku is also set to implement a public drinking ban this year, albeit just for one night. According to Asahi Shimbun, the draft ordinance will prohibit the consumption of alcohol from October 31 to November 1 on the streets in front of JR Shinjuku Station and busy nightlife districts like Kabukicho. The newspaper reports that Shinjuku mayor Kenichi Yoshizumi will submit a proposal for the new draft to the ward assembly session on June 12.

In addition to urging people not to consume alcohol on public streets, officials will request convenience stores and other retailers to refrain from selling alcoholic beverages for the hours that the ban is in place.

Officials are hopeful this ban will help improve public safety, noting that in 2023, Shinjuku saw 3,000 more partygoers than usual attending its Halloween festivities after Shibuya bolstered its restrictions.

More from Time Out

Kyoto now has express buses going direct to top tourist attractions

Another barricade has been installed near Mt Fuji to prevent unruly tourist behaviour

Harajuku is bringing back its original 100-year-old station building

This underground art installation near Tokyo is also a steam sauna

JR East is releasing a mobile Suica for tourists in Spring 2025

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.