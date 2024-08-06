Space Mountain at Tokyo Disneyland closed for renovations until 2027

While Tokyo DisneySea recently welcomed a handful of exciting rides with its new Fantasy Springs area, Tokyo Disneyland temporarily bid farewell to one of its longstanding favourites – the Space Mountain.

As reported by Kyodo News, the iconic space-themed indoor roller coaster closed on July 31 for an extensive makeover and won't reopen until 2027. According to the ride operator, Space Mountain had travelled a whopping total of 22.6 million kilometres since it opened in 1983, which equates to roughly 29 round trips between the Earth and the moon.

So what can we all expect from the new and improved Space Mountain in 2027? According to initial reports, the general design of the ride will not change drastically, but new sound and light effects will be added. Additionally, a new plaza will be built in Tomorrowland, the zone which Space Mountain calls home.

Love Disney? Read up on the new year-round Disney cruise coming to Tokyo in 2029.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Where to find all the Pokémon manhole covers in and around Tokyo

Tokyo ranked one of the world’s safest cities to travel to in 2024

This new music and dining bar in Kyoto looks like a lush forest

There are weekly fireworks at Gotemba Premium Outlets this summer

8 best places to see glorious sunflowers in and near Tokyo

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.