There are weekly fireworks shows at Gotemba Premium Outlets this summer

The discount outlet mall will be launching 460 shells of fireworks every Saturday between July 30 and August 27

Featuring an overwhelming selection of 290 shops offering deep discounts, Gotemba Premium Outlets in Shizuoka prefecture offers a spectacular view of Mt Fuji on a clear day. Now that there are direct buses from Shibuya, it’s even easier for you to make this a day trip from Tokyo. And you'll want to do just that on a Saturday between July 30 and August 27 to catch the special fireworks.

The free five-minute hanabi (fireworks display) takes place after closing time at 8pm on July 30 as well as August 6, 13, 20 and 27. Each show will be synchronised to music and features 460 shells of fireworks.

You’ll be able to enjoy the hanabi from anywhere within the outlet mall grounds. However, since the fireworks are launched from the valley between Yume no Ohashi and Kibo no Ohashi bridges, we recommend watching the show from the elevated Hill Side area. Come dressed in a yukata and you’ll receive a free hand towel at the West Zone information centre or the Hill Side welcome centre between 10am and 8pm. (Note that in case of rain or strong wind, the fireworks show will be postponed to Sunday.)

On days of the fireworks, you’ll find food trucks at the East Zone Food Bazar, serving typical festival grub such as kakigori shaved ice desserts, candied apples, chocolate-coated bananas, and more.

Throughout summer between July 30 and August 27, you can enjoy the sounds of wind chimes, which line the 180-metre-long Kibo no Ohashi bridge that connects the West Zone with the Hill Side area.

On sunny days, stay on until dusk for the stunning sunset view over Mt Fuji.

For more information, see the event website (in Japanese only).

