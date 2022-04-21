Barbecue for one: enjoy Aussie spring lamb for your solo yakiniku meal from April 29 to June 15

Popular Japanese chain restaurant Yakiniku Like is known for its cheap and cheerful barbecue meals, and more so for being one of the few places where you can enjoy a one-person yakiniku. The regular menu offers around nine cuts of beef including short ribs, tongue and skirt steak, which can be ordered by pieces or multiples of 50 grams depending on the cut. Now, for about seven weeks, Yakiniku Like outlets nationwide are expanding its menu to include seasonal Aussie spring lamb from April 29 to June 15.

Photo: Dining Innovation Ltd.

You can get a spring lamb jingisukan meal for ¥1,480, which comes with generous slabs of meat over a bed of cabbage and onions, plus a bowl of rice, soup, kimchi and a plethora of condiments.

Photo: Dining Innovation Ltd.

You can even enjoy the lamb with a combination of beef loin and skirt steak (¥1,680), or with beef short ribs, pork short ribs and beef intestines (¥1,280).

The spring lamb menu is offered at 79 outlets nationwide, excluding Kumamoto prefecture. Check Yakiniku Like’s website to see the list of participating restaurants.

Photo: Dining Innovation Ltd.

The Ueno outlet in particular is worth a visit, as the ground floor has transformed into a solo sukiyaki speciality restaurant until May 9. Instead of grilling, you'll be simmering veggies, tofu and thin slices of beef in a hotpot for ¥1,280.

