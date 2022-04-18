This Starbucks in Ginza has an all-you-can-eat Italian buffet

Get your fill of Italian food at Apericena restaurant inside the Starbucks Reserve Ginza Marronnier-dori store

Love an all-you-can-eat deal? Here’s another buffet for your list. You’ll find this steal of a deal at the recently renovated Starbucks Reserve Ginza Marronnier-dori store, which reopened in February.

Unlike your standard Starbucks, this upscale Starbucks Reserve outlet is home to its very own Italian restaurant known as Apericena, which specialises in aperitifs and hearty Italian fare. Apericena offers a daily all-you-can-eat buffet for just ¥3,080 – a great deal considering it's in Tokyo's glitzy Ginza neighbourhood.

Photo: Starbucks Japan

The buffet is offered from 5pm when the restaurant opens, however you will need an advance reservation. The food selection changes regularly, but you can expect a mix of cold cuts, cheese, olives, deli items, crostini and bread.

This buffet is not self-service, though. You’d be attended to by the restaurant staff who will pile up your plate at your request. Unfortunately, the deal does not come with an all-you-can-drink option. Instead, you can pick one cocktail, mocktail, glass of wine or beer to enjoy with your meal.

Photo: Starbucks Japan

Apericena is open from 5pm to 10pm daily. Do note that you can only make a reservation online. For more details, visit the website.

