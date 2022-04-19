The cloud-viewing Unkai Terrace in Hokkaido is reopening in May

The scenic site features seven stunning viewing decks, where you look out to a sea of clouds high above the mountains

You’ll be on cloud nine at the Unkai Terrace in Hokkaido – literally. An extension of Hoshino Resorts Tomamu, the Unkai Terrace is centred around the concept of enjoying unkai (sea of clouds) views in nine different ways. While the outdoor attraction is usually closed from autumn through late spring, Unkai Terrace is now set to reopen on May 11 through October 14.

Photo: Hoshino Resorts

The facility features seven unique vantage points, which can be accessed by taking a gondola from the bottom of Mt Tomamu and riding to an elevation of 1,088 metres. The main observation deck got an extended deck last year and it now protrudes even farther from the mountain. From here, you’ll get an ethereal view of the seasonal phenomenon where soft white clouds appear to form an ocean with the peaks of surrounding mountains poking out like islands.

The other lookout points aren’t your typical viewing platforms, either. There’s the Cloud Walk, which is shaped like a cloud and structured like a suspension bridge to provide a 210-degree view, as well as the Cloud Bed, made of elastic cushions for people to lie down or lean back on as they look up at the sky above.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 【公式】星野リゾート トマム / リゾナーレトマム (@hoshinoresorts_tomamu)

The mesh Cloud Pool looks a bit like a hammock, and a relaxing one at that, as you can look over the side of it or lounge on it as the cloud formations shift around you. A newer feature that opened in 2019 is the Cloud Bar. With the right camera angle, the tall chairs here will make it look as though you’re sitting miles above the ground.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 【公式】星野リゾート トマム / リゾナーレトマム (@hoshinoresorts_tomamu) General admission to the facility is ¥1,900 for adults and ¥1,200 for children. Guests staying at the Tomamu resort can access the viewing decks for free. This article was originally published on June 11 2021 and updated on April 19 2022.

More from Time Out

This Tokyo hotel has an amazing rooftop infinity pool with views

First look: a Gundam theme park is opening in Fukuoka this April

Hakuba Iwatake opens a new observatory with stunning mountain views

Fuji-Q Highland's 55m-tall observation deck has Mt Fuji views and a giant slide

Shibuya Sky is opening its rooftop bar for limited time from April 28

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.