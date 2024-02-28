Starbucks is releasing a second Japan-exclusive cherry blossom collection

Get ready for more mugs and tumblers with sakura design – the second collection for 2024 will be available from March 1

Following the release of its first cherry blossom collection for 2024 two weeks ago, Starbucks Japan has unveiled a second drop featuring even more sakura-themed merchandise. The new Japan-exclusive series will be available online from Friday March 1 and in stores from Tuesday March 5.

The second collection features mugs and tumblers in pretty pastel pink shades. It’s a bit more subdued than the brightly coloured, fuchsia-leaning first drop. Coincidentally, there are two new drinks being released at the same time to ring in the spring season.

Photo: Starbucks Japan

Here’s the full list of the second drop, including prices:

Grace Mug (355ml, ¥2,200)

Shell Handle Heat-resistant Glass Mug (355ml, ¥2,900)

Double Wall Heat-resistant Glass Cup (296ml ¥3,400)

Stainless Steel Mug Petal Handle Pink (355ml, ¥3,500)

Stainless Steel Bottle Natural (473ml, ¥4,900)

Strap Cup Shape Stainless Steel Bottle (355ml, ¥4,200)

Stainless Steel Bottle Natural (325ml, ¥4,200)

Stainless Steel Bottle Floral (381ml, ¥4,200)

Stainless Steel Bottle Grace Beige (355ml, ¥4,100)

Stainless To-Go Logo Tumbler Grace (355ml, ¥4,400)

Silicone Strap Bottle (532ml, ¥2,400)

Tumbler Natural (355ml, ¥1,900)

Stanley Stainless Steel Bottle Pink (280ml, ¥4,200)

Stanley 3-Way Stainless Steel Tumbler Beige (473ml, ¥4,550)

These two items, however, are only sold online:

Stainless Steel Bottle Grace Pink (355ml, ¥4,100)

Stainless Steel Bottle Natural (237ml, ¥3,150)

The two new drinks mentioned above are the Hanami Matcha Cream Frappuccino and the Hanami Blonde Latte. Both drinks are available from Friday March 1 at Starbucks locations across Japan.

The Hanami Matcha Cream Frappuccino (¥680; ¥668 for takeaway) is a twist on the classic Matcha Cream Frappuccino, thanks to the addition of cherry blossom-flavoured white bean paste sauce. The drink is finished off with a sprinkling of crispy sakura feuilletine.

The Hanami Blonde Latte (from ¥540 for short; ¥530 for takeaway) combines Starbucks’s classic blonde roast espresso with the same sakura-flavoured white bean paste sauce. Like the Frappuccino, the latte is also topped with a dusting of pink sakura feuilletine.

For more information, visit the website.

