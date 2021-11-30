Starbucks opens its first Greener Store in Japan at the Tokyo Imperial Palace

Recently, Starbucks Japan has been taking big steps towards reducing waste and minimising its carbon footprint with its returnable tumbler system and offering food at a discount before closing time. Now, the coffee giant is opening a brand new Greener Store – the first one in Japan and only the second location outside of North America. The new coffee shop follows the company’s Greener Store Framework, with the aim of lowering carbon emissions, water usage, and landfill waste by 50 percent in 2030.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

The new Wadakura Fountain Park Starbucks sits in the outer gardens of the Tokyo Imperial Palace and opens on Wednesday December 1. The store has been designed to generate 40 percent less waste, 30 percent less carbon emissions, and consume 20 percent less water than other Starbucks locations in Japan.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

To help reduce single-use cup waste by 75 percent, the store promotes more sustainable alternatives such as the recently introduced returnable tumbler system where you can borrow a stainless steel tumbler for your to-go order. Or you can bring your own reusable cup or tumbler and receive a ¥20 discount on your drink.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

The interior is also focused on sustainability – the floor features tiling made from coffee grounds, while the furniture is refurbished for a unique aesthetic. The artwork around the store is also made from repurposed materials such as recycled canvas and fishing nets.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

To reduce carbon emissions and water consumption, cleaning stations powered by renewable energy are used behind the counter. Meanwhile, a special water circulation system helps recycle more than 98 percent of the water used for washing hands.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

To help reduce food waste, customers can order items from a digital menu rather than the typical food display case you'd see in the stores.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

The Wadakura Fountain Park Starbucks is just the start, as Starbucks has plans to expand with more Greener Stores across Japan in 2022. For more information on the new Starbucks outlet, visit its website.

