It's not here yet, but the government has announced Japan’s vaccination proof app will be launched on December 20

The Japanese government has just announced that the digital Covid-19 vaccine passport expected to launch this month will become available on December 20. The digital certificate will be made available in the form of an app that will be compatible with both iPhone and Android devices. Note that the app is separate from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s own vaccination proof app.

Currently known as the Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate App, the Japanese government app will allow residents of Japan to present digital proof of inoculation against Covid-19. According to The Japan Times, the digital certificates will primarily be used as vaccine passports to streamline immigration procedures when travelling overseas, or as an entry pass for events or restaurants during a domestic state of emergency.

Details on how to use the app are still scarce, but you will reportedly need to use your government-issued My Number to access your certificate in the app. The information provided in the app will include the vaccine manufacturer, the dates and number of times the user has been inoculated, as well as basic identification information including the user's full name and birthdate.

There will be two types of certificates on the app – one for use in Japan and another for use abroad. When the app launches, it will effectively be valid for use in the 76 countries and regions that accept Japan's paper vaccine passport. Printed vaccine passports will still be available and valid for use.

For more information, you can visit the app’s website (Japanese only) or the dedicated page on the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare website.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

