Starbucks Reserve Roastery teamed up with Converse Tokyo for a lifestyle collection

July 7 marks the date of Tanabata, or Japan’s Star Festival, which celebrates the meeting of the two deities Orihime and Hikoboshi. According to legend, the two lovers are separated by the Milky Way galaxy and are only able to meet up once a year on July 7 if the weather is on their side and skies are clear. If it happens to be cloudy, they’ll have to wait another whole year before they have a chance to meet again.

To celebrate this annual festival, Tokyo’s Starbucks Reserve Roastery has teamed up with Converse Tokyo – the local label of the international sneaker brand – for a collection of interior goods, clothing and accessories.

Converse Tokyo has an office in Nakameguro right across from the Roastery, so their collaboration is like a metaphor for the two deities meeting. Plus, the Reserve Roastery and Converse both use stars in their logos, which is fitting for the star festival.

There are seven items in the collection and they’re already available exclusively at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo. Here’s the full list of products.

One of the most distinctive items in the collection is this shoe-shaped flower vase (¥13,200) which looks like a high-top Converse sneaker. The vase is designed by Ceramic Japan and .blnk.

This classic mug (¥3,300) comes in a pretty blue colour inspired by the night sky lit up by the Milky Way. Take a peek inside and you’ll find small silver stars printed on the side of the mug.

There's also a delicate star-printed glass (¥2,530) which is tinted a light pink colour and reminds us of the cherry blossoms which line the Meguro River in spring.



The canvas bucket bag (¥9,680) is in the same soothing shade of blue as the mug and comes with the Reserve Roastery logo and a star-shaped charm. Inside the bag, you'll find a pattern of the night sky including the stars which represent Orihime and Hikoboshi (Vega and Altair).

The fanciest items in the collection are the star pearl earrings (¥11,000) which are reversible. The earrings can be worn with either the star and mug design in the front or the pearls.

The star-printed bandana (¥2,750) features a silver print of the Milky Way with two large stars on opposite corners which represent the deities, as well as Converse Tokyo and the Starbucks Reserve Roastery.

Lastly, the collection is rounded off with two stylish T-shirts (¥8,800 each) which come in either black or blue. Small, medium and large sizes are available.

Do note that these items are only available at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo in Nakameguro. For more information on the café, visit here.

