Learn about Ainu culture at this immersive light show in a Hokkaido national park

Japan has more than its fair share of digital art installations, including teamLab’s permanent features like the teamLab Planets in Tokyo and an outdoor forest exhibition in Kyushu, as well as Naked’s most recent projection mapping light show at Maruoka Castle.

One of Hokkaido’s oldest parks is also running its own digital art event. Called Kamuy Lumina, an Enchanted Night Walk at Lake Akan, the event is a mixture of a light show and a walking tour, where you can learn about the island’s native Ainu culture while exploring the park.

Photo: Akan Adventure Tourism

In collaboration with the Ainu people who live around Lake Akan, multimedia entertainment company Moment Factory has filled Akan Mashu National Park’s 1.2km walking trail with light displays that tell the story of the Ainu gods, Kamuy.

Photo: Akan Adventure Tourism

You’ll be given your own ‘rhythm stick’ to take on your journey, which you can use at different points within the forest to interact with the surrounding light and sound displays. A virtual owl will be your guide through the woods and you’ll need to help him tame the Kamuy gods by making a rhythm with the stick.

Photo: Akan Adventure Tourism

Kamuy Lumina will see the trees lit up with ambient red, blue, green and purple lights, with animals projected onto tree trunks – you’ll feel like you’ve been transported into a fantasy world.

This event is running until November 14, and entry costs ¥3,000 (advance tickets ¥2,800) for adults and ¥1,500 (advance tickets ¥1,400) for children. The walks start before nightfall between 5.30pm and 7.30pm, depending on the week, and it will take around 50 minutes to complete the course. If you’re keen to learn more about the Ainu people, an additional ¥900 (¥450 for children) will get you admission to Lost Kamuy, a stage performance at the nearby Ainu Theatre.

Kamuy Lumina isn’t the only interactive nature tour Moment Factory has to offer. The company has similar experiences throughout Japan, including in Osaka and on Iojima island in Nagasaki.

More news

See all Japan’s 47 prefectures in 125 seconds via this stunning tourism video

Tokyo is the fourth most expensive city in the world for expats

In photos: Starbucks Japan is releasing 47 new Frappuccinos for its 25th anniversary

Superman has a new manga about him enjoying Japanese food

Mother Farm in Chiba now has a new glamping site with alpacas

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.