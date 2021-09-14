Survey: tell us what you think of the Tokyo Paralympics

[title]
The Paralympics have officially come to a close and with them, the end of the Tokyo 2020 Games. Staged hot on the heels of the Olympics, the Paralympics were filled with heartwarming moments, from the meaningful opening and closing ceremonies to Japan’s record-breaking medal wins.
With no spectators in the stands, this year’s Games were unlike any other. However, the Paralympics proved themselves to be an inspirational and memorable event during the pandemic. With audiences watching from all around the world, the Games became the ideal platform to introduce a new human rights movement known as WeThe15. The Paralympics also saw the triumphant arrival of two Afghan athletes who managed to make it over to Tokyo to compete despite the political turmoil in the country.
Now we want to hear your thoughts on the Paralympics. Did you keep up with the daily medal tally and live-stream the events? Do you think Tokyo did its best to host a safe and secure Games amid the pandemic? Take the quick survey below and tell us your impressions of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.
