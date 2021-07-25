Tokyo 2020 Olympic medals
©Tokyo 2020

Live updates: Japan’s medal tally at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Cheering for Team Japan? Keep tabs on the latest wins with our medal count

By Kaila Imada
After a subdued but meaningful opening ceremony, the Tokyo Olympics are now underway. Since the first day of the Games, there have already been some memorable medal wins, including Japan’s first gold. If you’re hoping to get in on all the sporting action, you can watch the Games for free online, or even enjoy a number of Olympic-related activities around Tokyo including the Olympic Agora exhibition.

There’s a staggering number of competitions lined up until the Games end on Sunday August 8, with 339 events scheduled across 33 different sports. This year, Japan has a record number of 582 athletes participating in the Games, including world-renowned stars such as Naomi Osaka and the country’s powerful judo team, dubbed Godzilla Japan.

As of July 26 at 7.45pm, Japan has won a total of 11 medals:

7 gold
1 silver
3 bronze

To keep you on top of all the action, we’re keeping track of Japan’s medal count each day. Here’s the full breakdown.

RECOMMENDED: 15 things to know about Japan at the Olympics

Japan’s medal tally

Tokyo Olympics, Yuto Horigome, skateboarding gold
Tokyo Olympics, Yuto Horigome, skateboarding gold
Photo: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Day 2: July 25

Total: 4 gold medals

Yuto Horigome, gold medal, Skateboarding: Men’s Street

Yui Ohashi, gold medal, Swimming: Women's 200m Individual Medley

Hifumi Abe, gold medal, Judo: Men -66kg

Uta Abe, gold medal, Judo: Women -52kg

