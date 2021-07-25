Live updates: Japan’s medal tally at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
After a subdued but meaningful opening ceremony, the Tokyo Olympics are now underway. Since the first day of the Games, there have already been some memorable medal wins, including Japan’s first gold. If you’re hoping to get in on all the sporting action, you can watch the Games for free online, or even enjoy a number of Olympic-related activities around Tokyo including the Olympic Agora exhibition.
There’s a staggering number of competitions lined up until the Games end on Sunday August 8, with 339 events scheduled across 33 different sports. This year, Japan has a record number of 582 athletes participating in the Games, including world-renowned stars such as Naomi Osaka and the country’s powerful judo team, dubbed Godzilla Japan.
As of July 26 at 7.45pm, Japan has won a total of 11 medals:
7 gold
1 silver
3 bronze
To keep you on top of all the action, we’re keeping track of Japan’s medal count each day. Here’s the full breakdown.
Japan’s medal tally
Day 3: July 26
Total: 2 gold medal, 3 bronze medals
Momiji Nishiya, gold medal, Skateboarding: Women's Street
Shohei Ono, gold medal, Judo: Men -73kg
Funa Nakayama, bronze medal, Skateboarding: Women's Street
Takaharu Furukawa, Yuki Kawata, Hiroki Muto, bronze medal, Archery: Men's Team
Tsukasa Yoshida, bronze medal, Judo: Women -57kg
Day 2: July 25
Total: 4 gold medals
Yuto Horigome, gold medal, Skateboarding: Men’s Street
Yui Ohashi, gold medal, Swimming: Women's 200m Individual Medley
Hifumi Abe, gold medal, Judo: Men -66kg
Uta Abe, gold medal, Judo: Women -52kg
Day 1: July 24
Total: 1 gold medal, 1 silver medal
Naohisa Takato, gold medal, Judo: Men -60kg
Funa Tonaki, silver medal, Judo: Women -48kg
