Watch: here’s what life is like for athletes in the Tokyo Olympic Village

Olympians on TikTok show us around the athletes’ village, complete with self-driving buses, a custom shoe store and more

We’re a week into the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and athletes from across the globe are now comfortably settled into the Olympic Village. While the dining halls have been earning praise for their superb food selection, the cardboard beds have been getting rigorous stress testing and holding up – mostly.

The athletes are required to stay inside the Olympic Village for the duration of the Games, so it’s equipped with all the essential facilities. The athletes’ village isn’t open to the public, but we can still get a sneak peek at what life is like inside the village thanks to some behind-the-scenes videos athletes have posted on TikTok.

Here’s a look at how the Tokyo 2020 athletes relax when they’re not competing.

Argentenian basketball player Fran Caffaro gives us a tour inside the entertainment centre, packed with video games, digital dartboards, massage chairs and more.

How do they get around the village? A self-driving bus, of course. Join UK rowers Rebecca Edwards and Polly Swann on a quick trip around the campus.

Bradley Forbes from the UK shows off some very special souvenirs available in the village: free customisable Asics footwear.

Athletes can get a free haircut, just like Japanese fencer Kaito Streets.

US rugby player Cody Melphy sends some exclusive Tokyo 2020 postcards from the special Olympic Village post office.

Nigerian basketballer Erica Ogwumike shows how athletes recover between events. They just head to the Tokyo 2020 Polyclinic, which offers free acupuncture, physiotherapy, cold baths and more.

All athletes can get free drinks from the vending machines, according to Australian diver Sam Fricker.

US volleyball player Kelsey Robinson shows there’s even a nail salon and massage centre for those looking to pamper themselves.

