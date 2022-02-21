teamLab Borderless is hosting one last springtime exhibition before it closes

This is your last chance to catch the seasonal cherry blossom themed artwork at the Odaiba venue

This is it – teamLab Borderless will be closing its Odaiba museum for good at the end of August, which means we’ll get one more chance to catch the spring-themed exhibition at the facility before it disappears. And while we know that the digital art exhibit will reopen in central Tokyo sometime in 2023, there’s no guarantee that it will come before spring of the same year.

With this in mind, those who are able to make it to Odaiba before cherry blossom season ends will want to get tickets to teamLab Borderless to get one last look at the upcoming sakura-pink installations. Highlights include the ever-popular ‘Forest of Resonating Lamps - One Stroke, Cherry Blossoms’ – a mirrored room where tempered glass lamps emanate bright pink light – which will be on show from March 2 through to late April.

Photo: teamLab, 'Memory of Topography'

You’ll find more sakura in ‘Memory of Topography’, which can also transform into yellow canola fields and purple wisteria gardens, as well as in 'Flowers in Layered Ultrasubjective Space', where projections of cherry tree branches sway as you walk through the space.

Photo: teamLab, 'Flowers in Layered Ultrasubjective Space'

The museum’s En Tea House Genka-tei will also be getting a seasonal makeover and will feature flowers that only bloom in the months of spring.

Photo: teamLab, 'Flowers Bloom in an Infinite Universe inside a Teacup'

As a preventative measure against Covid-19, teamLab Borderless is only admitting half the normal number of visitors each day.

To book your ticket, visit the teamLab Borderless website.

Borderless isn’t the only major Tokyo attraction closing down this year – see our full list.

More from Time Out

A new live music and sport arena is opening in Tokyo Bay

Enjoy panoramic mountain views from the see-through tents at this Niigata ski resort

Overseas arrivals will be allowed to use public transport to get home from the airport

The seaside rice terraces in Wajima are now illuminated with 25,000 LED lights after dark

Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse will be closed from May to December 2022

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.