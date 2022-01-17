Despite the ongoing pandemic which has been hard for businesses and attractions of all kinds, we’ve seen many new restaurants, cafés, bars and galleries pop up around Tokyo in the past year. However, we also had to say goodbye to some of Tokyo’s iconic landmarks last year, including major tourist attractions like Kawaii Monster Café, Mega Web Toyota City Showcase and Oedo Monogatari Onsen.

Unfortunately, 2022 is set to see more of the same, with many venues already announcing they’ll be shutting down this year. So you don’t get caught out, here’s a list of the major Tokyo attractions that will be closing in 2022.

Photo: Ageha Ageha

Ageha

While Shinkiba might not be known as a nightlife district, many Tokyoites have stories of wild nights out at Ageha, Tokyo’s biggest nightclub. Most weekends (and some weeknights), Ageha takes over the live music venue Usen Studio Coast, turning it into a sprawling club known for its big dancefloors and bigger parties. Unfortunately, Usen Studio Coast is closing its doors for good on January 30 and Ageha is shutting down along with it. Ageha’s organisers say they’re still hoping to find a new home for the club, so keep an eye out.

Photo: Hotel Koé

Hotel Koé Tokyo

This sleek hotel in central Shibuya is sadly closing on January 31. Run by clothing company Stripe International, Hotel Koé Tokyo is known for its stylish space, in-house apparel shop and a spacious dining area that offers an all-you-can-eat bread buffet for breakfast.

Photo: VenusFort VenusFort Thankful Carnival

VenusFort

This huge shopping mall in Odaiba is part of the Palette Town complex, which is undergoing a massive redevelopment starting this year. While Mega Web Toyota City Showcase and Zepp Tokyo have already closed their doors at the end of 2021, VenusFort will be operating until March 27. Don’t miss out on its last illumination event, Thankful Carnival, to see the Fountain Plaza decked out in colourful lights and golden drapes.

Photo: ©SOTSU・SUNRISE

Yokohama Gundam Factory



Despite the delayed opening due to the pandemic, Yokohama Gundam Factory opened in December 2020 with an 18-metre-tall mecha. Unlike the Gundam statue in Odaiba – or any of the others in Japan – this one can actually move. Plus, the venue features shops, exhibits, interactive experiences and a themed café dedicated to the Gundam series. Surprisingly, despite all the work that went into building it, the giant robot is only temporary and will be removed this year, with its last day set for March 31. This year isn’t a good one for Gundam fans, with all the Gundam cafés in Tokyo (and Japan) set to close by January 30.

Photo: Paolo Chiabrando/Unsplash

Iwanami Hall

After more than 50 years, Iwanami Hall in Kanda-Jinbocho is screening its very last film on July 29 due to the impact of the pandemic. This mini-cinema is a favourite haunt of Tokyoites who love indie films that you just won’t find at bigger multiplexes. The theatre is still screening movies until its last day, so head to Jinbocho to catch foreign films like Ankon and Golden Thread while you still can.

Photo: teamLab Forest of Resonating Lamps

teamLab Borderless



Just four years after opening in summer 2018, Odaiba’s record-breaking digital art museum teamLab Borderless is set to close on August 31. Since it’s located in the same complex as VenusFort, the museum is being forced out by the same redevelopment. However, there’s some good news here: while Borderless won’t reopen in the same location, the art collective says it will get a new city-centre spot sometime in 2023.

Photo: Courtesy of teamLab The Palette Town complex in Odaiba

Giant Sky Wheel



The 115-metre-tall ferris wheel in Odaiba is also a part of Palette Town, meaning it’s set to be taken down this year. But don’t worry, there’s still plenty of time to catch a ride on this iconic bayside attraction before its last day on August 31.

One more thing…

Photo: teamLab

teamLab Planets



Unlike Borderless, the second major exhibition by teamLab was only ever meant to be temporary. Opened in 2018 and originally set to close in autumn 2020, the Toyosu museum has instead seen its closing date postponed throughout the pandemic. It even got upgraded with a new garden area and a branch of the art collective’s Vegan Ramen Uzu restaurant last year. Sadly, teamLab Planets is currently slated to close at the end of 2022. However, no definite date has been announced yet, so there’s always a chance it could get another extension.

