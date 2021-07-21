Just three years after its opening in summer 2018, Odaiba’s digital art museum teamLab Borderless announced it’s set to close around this time next year. But don’t worry; unlike dozens of Tokyo attractions that have been forced to shut down permanently in the midst of the pandemic, the ever-popular museum is gearing up to open a new site in the city centre sometime in 2023.

Photo: Courtesy of teamLab The Palette Town complex in Odaiba

The closing of teamLab Borderless will follow a series of shutdowns in the Palette Town complex, which include Zepp Tokyo and Venus Fort, to make way for a massive redevelopment of the waterfront area. teamLab Borderless has just celebrated breaking a Guinness World Record for being the world's most visited museum dedicated to a single group or artist or collective. So while details have yet to be revealed for this next facility, you can bet that it’ll strive to outdo the first one.

Photo: Reversible Rotation, Flying Beyond Borders - One Stroke, Cold Light teamLab, 2019, Digital Installation, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi

The last day of opening will be on August 31 2022. So you still have a year to visit this stellar Tokyo attraction and experience the spellbinding immersive artworks. And in case you missed it, teamLab Borderless has recently unveiled 25 new and updated exhibits.

More from Time Out

Watch: these amazing aerial videos of Tokyo at night will have you dreaming of Japan

Japanese anime Belle receives a 14-minute standing ovation at Cannes

How to watch the Tokyo Olympics online for free

The free Olympic Agora exhibition in Nihonbashi features torches, medals and art

Five beach houses near Tokyo that you must visit this summer

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.