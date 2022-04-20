The dome tents at this modern glamping facility are luxurious: think private bathrooms, barbecue features and more

There are few buildings in Tokyo where on a clear day – if you squint hard enough – you can spot the snow-capped peak of Mt Fuji in the far distance. But nothing beats seeing Japan’s most iconic mountain up close with no skyscrapers obstructing your view.

At the new Gran Regalo Asagiri glamping site opening in Shizuoka this month, you can look at Mt Fuji all day and gaze up at the starry night sky after sundown. Fujinomiya city, where the glamping site is found, is roughly a two-hour train journey to the south of Tokyo. It also sits at a higher altitude than Tokyo, which means that the area is comfortably cooler during summer.

There are eight dome-shaped tents, each can accommodate up to four people. Every tent comes with its own deck for private barbecues, as well as separate bathroom and shower so you won’t have to share facilities with other guests. One tent in particular even has a small dog run attached for those who are travelling with their furkid.

Rates start at ¥19,360 per person per night without meals, while packages that include breakfast and dinner start at roughly ¥33,000 per person. Dinner spread includes grilled Asagiri pork, rainbow trout carpaccio and prime ribs, but guests who opt to bring their own ingredients have the option of using the barbecue grill for a flat fee of ¥4,180.

Gran Regalo Asagiri is opening on April 23. You can now book your stay online.

