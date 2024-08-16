These cookies featuring Hello Kitty and her Sanrio friends go on sale next month

As this year happens to be Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary, we’ve been seeing a lot of Sanrio souvenirs and treats popping up around Tokyo and all over Japan. And there’s more on the horizon: from Sunday September 1, Shiseido Parlour will be offering a limited-edition collection of langue de chat blanc cookies featuring six iconic Sanrio characters, namely Hello Kitty, My Melody, Cinnamoroll, Pochacco, Kuromi and Pompompurin. Langue de chat blanc cookies are light and crispy biscuit sandwiches filled with white chocolate.

The cookies and tins both feature adorable prints of the characters, with the tin designs inspired by the theme of each character working at Shiseido Parlour. You’ll want to pay close attention to the tins, as they also feature small details like each character's favourite food and hobbies.

Photo: Shiseido Parlour Co., Ltd.

On the Hello Kitty tin, the girl-cat is pictured as a shop leader at Shiseido Parlour, holding one of Shiseido’s signature items, the Hanatsubaki biscuit, which has been made since 1932.

Photo: Shiseido Parlour Co., Ltd.

The My Melody cookie tin features the cute rabbit wearing the uniform of the Ginza flagship store while holding a bag full of sweets.

Photo: Shiseido Parlour Co., Ltd.

Cinnamoroll’s tin has the puppy dressed in a chef's coat holding a plate of meat croquettes, one of the signature menu items at Shiseido Parlour that's been served since 1931.

Photo: Shiseido Parlour Co., Ltd.

The Pochacco version sees the dog as a cute waiter delivering a tray with an ice cream soda. This menu item has been around since 1902 when Shiseido Parlour began as a soda fountain.

Photo: Shiseido Parlour Co., Ltd.

The Kuromi tin features the character as the person in charge of service at the Ginza main restaurant. She's standing next to a table featuring Shiseido Parlour's classic omurice.

Photo: Shiseido Parlour Co., Ltd.

Lastly, the Pompompurin cookie tin showcases the pup making desserts at the Ginza main store Salon de Cafe. He's pictured decorating the pudding a la mode with fresh fruit.

The Sanrio cookie tins cost ¥1,296 each and will be available in limited quantities from Sunday September 1 at the Shiseido Parlour Ginza main store, Shiseido Parlour Yaesu store, Haneda Airport Shokuhinkan 3 store, Ecute Edition Shibuya store, Tobu Ikebukuro, Tobu Funabashi, Ecute Omiya store, and online.

