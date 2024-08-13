Sale of Suica IC transport cards to resume this autumn

One of the most useful items for travelling in Tokyo (and Japan) is having an IC transport card. Not only can it be used for riding trains and buses, it’s also accepted as a form of payment at selected stores and restaurants. Last year, the general sales of Tokyo’s two IC cards, Pasmo and Suica, were suspended indefinitely due to global semiconductor shortage. It’s an inconvenience, as sales are currently limited to monthly commuter passes and special IC cards for foreign tourists.

Thankfully, it looks like things are finally starting to turn around, as JR East will begin selling its Suica cards again as early as this autumn. As reported by Tokyo Shimbun, JR East is expected to resume sales of its registered Suica cards after receiving a sufficient stock of IC chips. 'Registered cards' means that purchasers must provide details such as name and phone number at the point of purchase.

Along with this good news, JR East is also planning to expand the availability of its Welcome Suica cards for foreign tourists by having them available at more Ekitabi Concierge service counters.

Meanwhile, there are no updates on the suspended sale of Pasmo cards, but we’ll keep you posted.

