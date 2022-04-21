Only 50 bottles of the Japanese whisky were released in 2005 – it’s now worth half a million US dollars a bottle at auction

In 2005, the famed Yamazaki distillery, now considered one of the top Japanese whisky makers, released its oldest expression then – the 50-Year-Old First Release. It was a hit, widely touted as the king of Japanese whisky.

The limited release of only 50 bottles largely went to local bars. Today, it is believed that there are no more than a dozen bottles left. Even with subsequent releases of Yamazaki 50-Year-Old – in 2007 and again in 2011 – the 2005 edition has become the rarest of fine Japanese whisky.

Photo: Bonhams

Auction house Bonhams is offering a bottle up for auction on May 20 in Hong Kong. The bottle is estimated to fetch somewhere between HKD3,500,000 and HKD 4,500,000 (about USD446,000 and USD574,000).

Photo: Bonhams

Another fine Japanese whisky will also be made available at the same auction. The Yamazaki 55-Year-Old, the distillery’s oldest expression to date, has an estimated value of HKD4,000,000-5,000,000, which is about USD510,000-638,000.

