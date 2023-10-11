The world’s first immersive theme park is opening in Odaiba in spring 2024

Immersive Fort Tokyo is taking over VenusFort shopping mall and transforming it with a dozen-plus interactive attractions

Odaiba’s massive European town-inspired shopping mall VenusFort closed permanently last year. But we have good news: it's being turned into Japan’s first immersive theme park, set to open in spring 2024.

Claimed to be the first immersive theme park in the word, Immersive Fort Tokyo is inspired by London’s interactive theatre shows, which started during the 2000s. Immersive Fort Tokyo will have a European-style interior featuring 12 attractions, as well as six stores and restaurants inside a 30,000 square-metre facility.

Here, visitors will immerse themselves in stories and narratives that unfold within the park’s attractions. Get ready to be an active participant, as you might be appointed as the only witness to a murder, or the only person who knows a key piece of information to the story.

While the theme park has yet to unveil its list of attractions, so far we know that there will be a large-scale, hour-long immersive theatre, a horror attraction, plus an immersive show at its restaurant.

Visit the Immersive Fort Tokyo website for more information.

