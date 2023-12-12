Universal Studios Japan to open Donkey Kong section in spring 2024

Universal Studios Japan is about to level up with yet another expansion. Modelled around one of Japan’s proudest video game franchises, the Osaka theme park’s Super Nintendo World is set to get even bigger in spring 2024 with a Donkey Kong-themed area aptly named Donkey Kong Country. This extension is set to increase the size of the Super Nintendo area by 70 percent and will be the world’s first Donkey Kong-themed area. Here’s a look at the first teaser video that’s been released for the new section.

The video aligns with earlier announcements from Universal Studios Japan, confirming that the area will be jungle-themed, with an abundance of tropical plants and trees around the attractions.

Staying true to the innovative design of Super Nintendo World, Donkey Kong Country is conceptualised as a real-life video game, where visitors will have unique opportunities to interact with their surroundings and accumulate points using their Super Nintendo World Power-Up Band.

We also get a little more insight into the area’s hair-raising new ride, inspired by the Donkey Kong Country games. Dubbed ‘Mine-Cart Madness’, this high-speed attraction offers a fresh twist on the traditional roller coaster. According to park representatives, the ride will creatively simulate the experience of a mine cart bounding across broken tracks, as seen in the games (eep!).

