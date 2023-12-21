Confirmed: the all-new teamLab Borderless is opening in Azabudai Hills on February 9

This is it, the moment we've all been waiting for. After months of speculation and waiting, and a major tease when the premier digital art museum unveiled three never-before-seen installations for its new home in Azabudai Hills, teamLab Borderless: Mori Building Digital Art Museum finally confirmed that it's reopening on Friday, February 9 2024.

Photo: © teamLab Bubble Universe: Physical Light, Bubbles of Light, Wobbling Light, and Environmental Light

When teamLab Borderless first opened in Odaiba in June 2018, it was such a revelation. Tokyo, and the world, had never seen something like this before: a huge, expansive museum filled with immersive and interactive digital installations, where the artworks seamlessly merge, influence and interact with each other across the rooms as well as with the people who wander through these spaces. Hence, the 'borderless' moniker in the museum's name.

Photo：Kisa Toyoshima

The original teamLab Borderless was such a huge hit that it broke the Guinness world record in 2019 for being the world's most visited museum dedicated to a single artist/art group. It closed in August 2022 to make way for its relocation to a central Tokyo venue, which was later revealed to be the new Azabudai Hills development.

Photo: © teamLab Black Waves - Megalith Crystal Formation (work in progress)

Tickets for the all-new teamLab Borderless will go on sale January 16. However, details such as ticket prices and opening hours have yet to be announced. But fear not, watch this space and we'll keep you updated the moment we have news.

For more information, check the teamLab Borderless website.

