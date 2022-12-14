There's a big price hike for Uniqlo's spring/summer wear next year

Some items will be ¥1,000 more expensive due to the soaring cost of materials and weak yen

Inflation continues to hit Japan with increasing costs of food, train fares and even clothing. Earlier this year, Uniqlo announced that it would be bumping up the price of its autumn and winter wear due to the rising costs of distribution and raw materials. As reported by The Yomiuri Shimbun, Uniqlo’s spring and summer wear will also be going up in price starting mid-January 2023.

According to the report, Uniqlo plans to increase the prices of certain items while keeping some key products the same, such as the popular Airism functional underwear collection. There aren't too many details on which products will get a price hike, but one example is the Uniqlo stretch jacket, which will be raised by ¥1,000 from ¥5,990 to ¥6,990.

Along with the soaring costs of materials, this move also comes as a result of Japan's weakened yen.

