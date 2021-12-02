The new installation in Shibuya features 11 characters from different manga by Doraemon creator Fujiko F. Fujio

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Doraemon, the production company behind Fujiko F. Fujio’s beloved manga series has installed a bronze monument of Japan’s favourite blue cat-robot and his friends on the rooftop of Miyashita Park in Shibuya.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

The sculpture features an exactly 3.921m-tall Anywhere Door – we’re not being pedantic, that number is important – which is Doraemon’s special portal for travelling to different places. All around the door are 11 different characters from some of Fujiko F. Fujio’s most popular manga, like Kiteretsu Daihyakka, Perman, Obake no Q-Taro, 21 Emon, Espa Mami, Chimpui and, of course, Doraemon.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

Doraemon is front and centre next to Nobita, trying to collect the seven assorted gadgets he has lying around. Supposedly, the number 3.921 is Doraemon’s height written backwards, which we guess makes him 129.3cm tall.

Photo: Keisuke Tanigawa

Known as ‘Doraemon’s Door to the Future’, the monument is here to stay, so be sure to stop by for a look next time you’re at Miyashita Park.

Big Doraemon fans will also want to head to the Fujiko F. Fujio Museum in Kawasaki, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special exhibit until June 30 2022.

