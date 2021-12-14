The World Heritage Site will display artworks by Kohei Nawa and more during the Artists’ Fair Kyoto 2022

The Artists’ Fair Kyoto has announced some exciting news regarding the fifth edition of the festival, set to be held next spring. Some of the festival’s featured installations will be displayed at Kiyomizu-dera Temple – Kyoto’s stunning 1,200-year-old Unesco World Heritage Site overlooking the city.

Photo: Kiyomizu-dera Temple, courtesy of Artists' Fair Kyoto The Kyodo (Sutra Hall)

Four main sections of the temple will be used as exhibition spaces during the fair, which will run from March 5 to March 13 2022: the Sai-mon (West Gate), Sanjunoto (Three-Storey Pagoda), Kyodo (Sutra Hall) and Jojuin sub-temple. There are some big names in the lineup of participating artists, including Chiharu Shiota, Tatsuo Miyajima and Kohei Nawa, who are also on the Artists’ Fair Kyoto 2022 advisory board. The artists will be exhibiting their individual works 'The Key in the Hand', 'HOTO' and 'PixCell-Crow#5' respectively.

Photo: Kiyomizu-dera Jojuin courtesy of Artists' Fair Kyoto The Jojuin sub-temple

In addition to the revered Kiyomizu-dera, The Museum of Kyoto Annex and the basement of the Kyoto Shimbun Building will also serve as festival venues, but only for the weekend of March 5 and March 6.

Photo: 'The Key in the Hand' (2015) Chiharu Shiota, photo by Sunhi Mang

An all-access ticket will be available for booking online from January 2022. The ticket costs ¥2,400 for adults, ¥1,000 for university students and is free for high school students or younger. Note that those who visit Kiyomizu-dera after March 7 will be charged an additional viewing fee of ¥600. However, you can visit the exhibition space in the basement of the Kyoto Shimbun Building for free.

Photo: 'PixCell-Crow#5' (2020) Kohei Nawa, photo by Nobuada Omote

Not going to be in Kyoto? You can take a virtual tour of the 2021 exhibitions at The Museum of Kyoto Annex and the Kyoto Shimbun Building via the art fair’s online 3D archive.

