There's a free TikTok studio space at Miyashita Park for you to create videos

All video content creators can use this community space in Shibuya for free

Shibuya shopping mall Miyashita Park is home to trendy shops, cafés and restaurants. And all thanks to the rooftop park, it’s become a popular hang out spot among the younger generation, who seek out the slick urban space to film their digital content and social media videos.

Now TikTokers don’t have to worry about scouting the entire facility for an empty spot to film. The short-form video platform TikTok has opened a content creation space for its users, right along the bustling yokocho on the ground level.

Photo: Byte Dance

The TikTok Community Base is a space for people to film, meet and socialise with other creators and fans. It’s open to all TikTok creators for free from 11am to 9pm daily until December 31. And you don’t even need a reservation to use the space.

Photo: Byte Dance

For a spot of inspiration, the screens in the TikTok Community Base will be playing videos from selected creators. The organisers have also hinted at more collaborations between Miyashita Park and TikTok in the near future. For more information, visit the Miyashita Park website.

