LeSportsac Totoro
Photo: LeSportsac

These new Totoro-inspired LeSportsac bags are exclusive to Japan

The Studio Ghibli range of handbags and cosmetics bags will be at LeSportsac and Donguri Republic shops from March 10

By Youka Nagase
Our favourite childhood characters have been proving they’re not just for kids anymore, with high-end fashion collaborations from Doraemon Gucci sweaters to Loewe's Totoro bags. Levi's has also dropped a Pokémon line featuring a denim jacket adorned with Pikachu.

Now New York-based bag and luggage company LeSportsac has announced a collab with Donguri Republic to release a Japan-exclusive My Neighbor Totoro collection on March 10. There are two main designs available across a range of different bags.

LeSportsac Totoro
Photo: LeSportsac Japan

The navy Totoro Botanical print features an intricate design with a large Totoro and mini Totoros running around a field of wildflowers, calling back to the iconic scene in the film when the characters dance around plants to make them grow. You’ll find the design on nine different items, including the harper bag (¥18,000), quinn bag (¥9,000) and cosmetic clutch (¥3,600).

LeSportsac Totoro
Photo: LeSportsac Japan

The Totoro Gray pattern, on the other hand, is a little more understated, with the muted print featuring Totoro and susuwatari (also known as soot sprites). This design comes on 11 different bags, including the deluxe weekender bag (¥22,000), classic hobo (¥15,500), three-zip cosmetic bag (¥3,300) and more.

LeSportsac Totoro
Photo: LeSportsac Japan

In addition to the navy and gray prints, there are also two colourful cosmetics bags (¥3,500) featuring watercolour-style Totoro designs on the front and back. 

The entire collection will be available at the LeSportsac Omotesando and Ginza flashship stores along with all LeSportsac stores across the country. Selected LeSportsac shops in department stores will also be stocking the bags, as will Donguri Republic shops nationwide. You can also purchase them via Donguri Republic’s online store.

