These ramen bowls look like a bouquet of flowers – and they're vegan

Vegan food is on the rise and many restaurants and cafés around Tokyo have even started serving plant-based meals exclusively. You’ll find anything from teishoku-style meals and baked goods to fast food meals like burgers and fried ‘chicken’ made of soy. But you won’t find a vegan dish that’s as pretty as the bowls of noodles served at Glass Noodle in Shibuya.

Photo: My Ramen Company

Head over to Shibuya Marui department store and look for the Glass Noodle stall selling bowls of My Ramen vegan noodles in three kinds of broth: shoyu, shio and miso. You also get your pick of noodles. Choose between the standard noodle made with flour and special Mongolian water, or gluten-free glass noodles made from potato starch flour from Kyushu and Hokkaido. The noodles are produced by Hiroaki Sakata, owner of Michelin Bib-Gourmand-listed ramen restaurant Menya Shichisai, so you know you’re getting quality.

Photo: My Ramen Company

A standard bowl will set you back ¥500, but you’ll need to shell out ¥1,000 to get that Insta-worthy bowl with a generous serving of colourful vegetables arranged to look like a flower bouquet. The type of vegetables changes depending on what’s in season, but you could get lettuce, cauliflower, eggplant, zucchini, asparagus, green beans, mushrooms and more, plus some actual edible flowers to top it all off.

If you’d rather make your own ramen bowl at home, you can buy both types of My Ramen noodles at the stand and on the company’s website for ¥500 each.

