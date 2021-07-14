The sky-high Fujimi Terrace in Shizuoka reopens with stunning views of Mt Fuji

Get a jaw-dropping view of the iconic mountain and Suruga Bay from the revamped terrace at Izunokuni Panorama Park

If climbing Mt Fuji sounds a bit too ambitious, you can still enjoy the icon of Japan from one of the best vantage points in the area. The Fujimi Terrace at Izunokuni Panorama Park in the scenic Izu Peninsula is reopening on Wednesday July 21.

Photo: Alpina Terrace

The park is located just under two hours from Tokyo Station and it offers a blissful getaway from the hustle and bustle of Tokyo. To get up to the sky-high terrace, just hop on the park's 1,800m ropeway, which will take you up to the summit of Katsuragi Mountain at 452 metres above sea level in seven minutes.

Photo: Alpina Resorts

The terrace features spacious seating areas, a wide observation deck, a premium lounge and a cosy sofa area. However, it’s about to get better as new additions will be added this summer, including three perfectly still, mirror-like reflective pools of water.

Photo: Alpina Resorts

The three new water features will reflect the gorgeous surroundings including Mt Fuji, amplifying the views around you. You’ll also find comfortable seating around the mirror pools, giving you plenty of photo ops and a scenic place to relax.

Photo: Alpina Resorts

Along with the Fujimi Terrace revamp, a new Italian restaurant called Trattoria Izu Paradiso is also opening at the base of the mountain. The restaurant, headed by chef Hidekazu Suzuki, will serve up dishes made with seasonal ingredients sourced from Shizuoka prefecture.

For the fastest route to Izunokuni Panorama Park from Tokyo Station, take the Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen to Mishima Station. From there, hop on the Odoriko 13 Limited Express Shuzenji train, alight at Izu-Nagaoka Station, and take a short 10-minute bus ride to the base of the park.

For more information on the terrace and park, see the website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Shinjuku Station is getting a ¥72.8 billion makeover to make it easier to navigate

Adidas drops a new Japan collection by artist Hiroko Takahashi, with yukata, sneakers and more

Universal Studios Japan is opening a new Demon Slayer ride

Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo is now serving afternoon tea

Hokkaido just got seven new Pokémon manhole covers featuring Vulpix and friends

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.