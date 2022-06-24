These super cute Pringles water tumblers are available only in Japan

The cheeky vacuum flasks and water bottles can hold hot or cold drinks – and they look just like a tube of Pringles

Japan is full of unique and wonderful products that cater to all sorts of interests. From homeware designed specifically for single living to offbeat inventions, there’s really something for everyone. Moreover, Japan also has a knack for turning your favourite food into cool merchandise, such as these vacuum flasks and water bottles which look deceptively like tubes of Pringles.

Photo: Takarajimasha Co., Ltd.

Thanks to the vacuum insulated interior, these cute tumblers can hold either hot or cold drinks at the optimum drinking temperature for approximately six hours. The sleek design makes it easy to carry around, and a rubber bottom helps keep the flask from slipping.

Photo: Takarajimasha Co., Ltd.

The design is almost indistinguishable from an actual Pringles tube, with Mr P (the Julius Pringles mascot) featured on the front and ingredients list on the back. If you can read Japanese, you might notice some cheeky changes to the text. It warns users not to fill the flask with Pringles (duh?!) and that you might not be able to stop eating Pringles while drinking from the flask.

Photo: Takarajimasha Co., Ltd.

In addition to the original 500ml flask, you can now get a smaller 400ml tumbler, too. The latter version also features vacuum insulation and can keep your drinks hot or cold for approximately six hours. It also has a convenient lid for easy drinking.

Photo: Takarajimasha Co., Ltd.

These Pringles tumblers are exclusive to Japan. They come in two sizes and three different designs: Sour Cream & Onion, Umashio (salt flavour) and Cheeeeeese. Both the 500ml (¥2,585) and 400ml versions (¥2,310) will available at Lawson, HMV, and HMV & Books from Monday July 4. They are also available on the HMV & Books online store.

This article was published on February 9 and updated on June 24.

