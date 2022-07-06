These Tokyo gardens offer free rental of Japanese umbrellas for the summer

The colourful traditional wagasa parasols are the perfect prop for your outdoor photos

Tokyo is known for its sunny and humid summer. For a more comfortable outdoor experience, nine Japanese gardens and parks in Tokyo are now providing colourful traditional wagasa parasols for visitors.

Photo: Tokyo Metropolitan Park Association Kyu Furukawa Gardens

Each of these immaculately manicured gardens and parks feature beautiful scenery with lush greens and Zen-inspired landscaping. They make the perfect backdrop for your photos – and you can enhance your shot with a beautiful traditional Japanese umbrella in hand.

Photo: Tokyo Metropolitan Park Association Kyu Furukawa Gardens

The parasols are available at the parks’ entrance between July 16 and September 19. They are free to rent, but don’t forget to disinfect your hands before picking one up.

Photo: Tokyo Metropolitan Park Association Kyu Shiba Rikyu Garden

Here’s the list of participating parks and Japanese gardens in Tokyo. While you can use the parasols for free, you still need to pay an entry fee for the venue. For more information including opening hours, see the venues’ respective websites.

Photo: Tokyo Metropolitan Park Association Mukojima Hyakkaen

