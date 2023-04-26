This afternoon tea in Arashiyama, Kyoto comes with unlimited scones and green tea

Head to Chavaty café in Arashiyama, Kyoto for this spring afternoon tea that includes traditional hojicha and matcha tea

There's an afternoon tea for every occasion in Japan, including a Pikachu-inspired tea set. But if you’re on the hunt for a more traditional afternoon tea, you might want to check out this cheery spring offering at Chavaty café in Arashiyama, Kyoto.

Photo: Chavaty

Chavaty Arashiyama sits along the riverside overlooking the picturesque Togetsukyo Bridge and the Katsura River. It’s especially stunning in spring when the surrounding trees and flora start bursting into bloom.

Photo: Chavaty

This springtime afternoon tea comes with charcoal-roasted hojicha and Uji matcha sourced from a long-established tea house in Kyoto. There's also a wide variety of sweets to pair with your tea. The selection includes hanami dango (rice dumpling) verrine with Uji matcha and strawberries, passionfruit warabi (bracken starch) mochi with sakura jelly, and a charcoal-roasted hojicha terrine with chocolate, kinako (roasted soybean powder) and yuzu.

You can also look forward to savoury items. Some of the highlights are marinated romanesco served with a genovese sauce, veggie and meat gratin with homemade béchamel, and a herb salad with Uji matcha dressing.

What's more, you can also get unlimited scones that are baked fresh every morning. You can choose from a variety of flavours including plain, matcha, walnut and cheese. There are also even more teas to choose from, including assam, darjeeling, Uji matcha and hojicha tea lattes.

Photo: Chavaty

This special spring afternoon tea is available until the end of May (from 11am-6pm daily) for ¥3,850 per person. Reservations can be made for parties of two or more and you can book online.

For more information, visit the website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Tokyo named the world’s second wealthiest city in 2023

Two of Tokyo’s most scenic sky-high outdoor terraces are now open

Tokyo's public transport system ranked the third best in the world

Japan Rail Pass prices to increase by more than 65 percent

The new Fukaya Hanazono Premium Outlet near Tokyo has 137 branded stores

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.