Newly installed Mt Fuji photo block at Lawson Kawaguchiko has been vandalised

The famous Lawson with Mt Fuji view in Kawaguchiko, just days before the black screen was installed

This is getting ridiculous and frustrating. It’s a huge disrespect for the rules that are clearly set in place not just to protect locals but tourists as well.

But let’s rewind and retrace how we got here in the first place. The Lawson convenience store down the road from Kawaguchiko Station became a social media sensation due to its strategic location. Honestly speaking, it makes for one truly unique photo to capture two Japanese icons in one shot: the majestic Mt Fuji looming large above a classic convenience store.

Unfortunately, unruly and risky behaviours of inconsiderate tourists – including dangerous jay-walking, obstruction of traffic and trespassing – have forced the local council to install a giant black mesh across the road from the Lawson konbini. This is to ‘cover up the view’, so to speak, as a way to discourage people from congregating at that vantage point to take the shot.

The black mesh, measuring roughly 2.5 metres high and 20 metres wide, was finally installed on May 21. However, barely a week later, there’s been news reports indicating that as many as 10 holes have been punctured into the screen to allow phone camera lenses to peek through.

This is a flagrant disregard for not just local rules and regulations but also public safety. Also, might we add that poking a hole in the black screen, which is a public property, is considered an act of vandalism.

The thing is, Mt Fuji is huge and there are many, many great vantage points where you can photograph this icon safely and easily without resorting to inconsiderate measures. If that’s what you’re looking for, we have the list for you. And we thank you for upholding Japan as a safe and enjoyable destination for everyone, locals included.

More from Time Out

3 ways to visit the new Fantasy Springs attraction in Tokyo DisneySea

Catch 13,000 hydrangeas in bloom around Japan’s longest suspension footbridge

This underground art installation near Tokyo is also a steam sauna

Muji opens an Airbnb on the art island of Teshima in Japan

The 75-minute fireworks at Lake Kawaguchiko is back this year